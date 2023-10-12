Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.81. 482,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,059. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.