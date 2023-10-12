Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 438,782 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $469,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 358,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,982. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

