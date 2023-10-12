Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 7.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.81. The stock had a trading volume of 320,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

