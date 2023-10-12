WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. 161,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.