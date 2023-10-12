Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.20.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $612.96. The stock had a trading volume of 161,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

