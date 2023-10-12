Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

