Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 6.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 1,348,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

