Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 488.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

ETN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,422. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

