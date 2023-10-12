Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 3,670,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,473,047. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

