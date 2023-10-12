RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $279.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,516. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

