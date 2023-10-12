270 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %

Broadcom stock traded up $29.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $904.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,370. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.