270 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %
Broadcom stock traded up $29.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $904.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,370. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
