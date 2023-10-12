First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $652,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

APH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.48. 214,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

