Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.94. 592,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

