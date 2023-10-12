WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.83.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $640.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,948. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $677.34 and its 200 day moving average is $680.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

