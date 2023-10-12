Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $243.52 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,305. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $378.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

