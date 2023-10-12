LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

BX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 609,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,049. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

