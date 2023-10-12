Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $888.51. The company had a trading volume of 420,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,271. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

