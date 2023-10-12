Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

