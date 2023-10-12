RF&L Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
