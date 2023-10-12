Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

