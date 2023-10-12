Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Neogen worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

