Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

