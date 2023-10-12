Core Alternative Capital Sells 18,200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.70. 200,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,988. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.