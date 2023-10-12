Aspire Wealth Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

