Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,367 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.