Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 373,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,022. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.