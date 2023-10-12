Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 526,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,862. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

