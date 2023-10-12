Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 171.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

