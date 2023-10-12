The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $84.23. 2,008,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

