American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,976. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.