Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,501 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

