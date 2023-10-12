New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,423 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,571.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,519.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,525.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,212.64 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

