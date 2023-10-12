New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

