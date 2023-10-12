Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 283 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

