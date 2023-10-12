Family Capital Trust Co Sells 410 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

