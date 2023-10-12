Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,137 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 400,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,921. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

