LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 2,068,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,207,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

