Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 354,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,549. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

