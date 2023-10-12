Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $3,067.85. 34,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,385. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,835.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.