WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $60.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $400.59. 593,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,845. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.25. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

