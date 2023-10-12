Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 269,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

