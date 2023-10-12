Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Snap makes up about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 6,590,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,638,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,916,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,756,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,951 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.