Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 4.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 4,206,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,243,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

