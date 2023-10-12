RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,096. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

