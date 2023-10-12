ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 158.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,777. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

