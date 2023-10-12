Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,000. Core & Main comprises 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,198,228 shares of company stock worth $614,949,744. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Performance
CNM stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 1,163,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
