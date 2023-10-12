Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,000. Core & Main comprises 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,198,228 shares of company stock worth $614,949,744. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 1,163,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.