Empire Financial Management Company LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $311.26. 126,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,947. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.54 and a 200 day moving average of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

