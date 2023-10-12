Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.65. 127,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,582. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

