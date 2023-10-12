Rockland Trust Co. Sells 26,324 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,393,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 224,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.