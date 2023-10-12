1,053 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

